Explaining why he has set himself this challenge, he said: “I’m trying to raise £1,500 plus for Sarcoma UK, a cancer charity. Just over four years ago I lost my stepdad to a type of this cancer, aged 49. From feeling okay in October 2018, he was only ill for around 6 weeks, and when diagnosed with the form he had on 9 November - Rhabdomyosarcoma - it was too late to start treatment and he passed away in December 2018. This is an exceptionally rare and aggressive cancer that needs more research.”