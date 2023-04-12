His stepson, Dwayne Owen, hopes to complete one million steps to raise funds for Sarcoma UK.
He has raised £1,055 and is 70 per cent of the way towards reaching his target of £1,500. He would love to reach his target and has a fundraising page where people can donate.
On the page, Dwayne explains: “In April 2023 I will be trying to complete one million steps!
“This will be done through a combination of walking to work (11-mile round trip), weekend hikes, walking dog, playing football, jogging and generally moving a lot!”
Dwayne said he needs to do an average of 35,000 steps a day, (17 miles a day or 5-6 hours of walking a day).
“There will be (I hope!) some big 40,000 plus step days,” he said, “but also some less I’d guess, but few, if any under 22,000-25,000.
“I will log it daily on my FitBit and upload the steps to social media each day. Longer walks I will log on Strava, etc.
“I have am active in general; I average about 14,000 steps a day and cycle around 300 miles a month, but this will be next level. Finding the time with still working, etc will be the real challenge.
“I have chosen April to do this. I’ve been planning this for the last few months. April has five weekends plus Easter so this Saturday its all systems go.”
Explaining why he has set himself this challenge, he said: “I’m trying to raise £1,500 plus for Sarcoma UK, a cancer charity. Just over four years ago I lost my stepdad to a type of this cancer, aged 49. From feeling okay in October 2018, he was only ill for around 6 weeks, and when diagnosed with the form he had on 9 November - Rhabdomyosarcoma - it was too late to start treatment and he passed away in December 2018. This is an exceptionally rare and aggressive cancer that needs more research.”
Dwayne is no stranger to fundraising, as he explained.
“In 2020 me, my mum and sister raised over £6,000 doing a skydive for charity. This isn’t quite as scary, but might just be a bit more tiring!”
He added: “Any donation is hugely appreciated and the money goes directly to the charity as soon as you donate. Also please use GiftAid if the option is there. This adds an extra 25 per cent at no extra cost to yourself. It comes from the tax paid and is vital for lots of charities, adding millions to their funds each year.
“Sarcoma UK, a national charity that funds vital research, offers support for anyone affected by sarcoma cancer and campaigns for better treatments. Sarcoma is a type of cancer that develops in the bone and soft tissue. It is difficult to diagnose and one of the hardest to treat. By supporting me, we can help change this. Your donation will help researchers find answers, keep our Support Line open, and raise awareness to improve treatment and standards of care.
“Thank you for your support.”
Visit www.justgiving.com/page/dwayne-owen-1680030131985? to donate to Dwayn’s fundraising efforts.