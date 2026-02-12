A main Ceredigion road will be shut for works overnight for 25 days in March.
The A487 between Talybont and Tre Taliesin will be closed off overnight for up to three and a half weeks to all traffic – including pedestrians and cyclists - next month.
Welsh Ministers have made an order to close the trunk road from its junction with Maes-y-Deri, Tal-y-bont to its junction with the C1031 (signposted ‘Dolybont’) at Tre Taliesin and from the property known as ‘Golden Key’ to its junction with Maes-y-Deri, Tal-y-bont.
The closures will come into force on 2 March and will operate overnight between 7pm and 6am.
The closures are expected to be in place until 27 March while works to the road are undertaken, or until the temporary traffic signs are permanently removed.
Alternative routes will be put in place, and if necessary, the contractor will escort pedestrians through the works site.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.