The First Minister has had her say on controversial plans to downgrade stroke services in Aberystwyth as part of Hywel Dda's Clinical Services Plan.
Eluned Morgan, who is also a Labour MS for Mid and West Wales, was asked on Tuesday about the controversial plans to change clinical services across the Hywel Dda region of Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire by Preseli Pembrokeshire MS, Paul Davies.
At the plenary meeting, Mr Davies said: "First Minister, the main priority for the Welsh Government should be safeguarding and protecting services at Withybush Hospital, so that patients from across Preseli Pembrokeshire are not forced to travel further afield for vital and essential services.
"As you know, Hywel Dda University Health Board is considering options to transform nine clinical service areas, and some of those options will result in centralising services further afield for my constituents.
"First Minister, as a co-representative of the people of Preseli Pembrokeshire, I hope you'll do everything you can to stand up for them and oppose any changes that force them to travel further for essential care and for essential services. So, can you tell us what representations you've made to Hywel Dda University Health Board about its clinical services plan, and will you make it clear that the Welsh Government will not support any changes that take services away from the people of Pembrokeshire?"
Eluned Morgan said in response: "The health board intends to discuss and make a decision on the clinical services plan later this month.
"I understand how strongly people feel about their local services, which is why I also have been making representations in my capacity as a Senedd Member.
"I met with the health board representatives, the chief exec and others last week, and I met and I spoke to the chair just on the weekend.
"So, I can assure you that I am ensuring that the views of the local communities are taken on board, but it will be for them to determine.
"I think it is important that what should be driving this is the best possible clinical outcomes for people."
Hywel Dda University Health Board meet on Wednesday and Thursday next week to discuss wide-ranging plans that include the downgrading of stroke services at Bronglais Hospital to a treat and transfer unit, with patient having to travel to Llanelli.
This proposal has drawn mass opposition.
