"First Minister, as a co-representative of the people of Preseli Pembrokeshire, I hope you'll do everything you can to stand up for them and oppose any changes that force them to travel further for essential care and for essential services. So, can you tell us what representations you've made to Hywel Dda University Health Board about its clinical services plan, and will you make it clear that the Welsh Government will not support any changes that take services away from the people of Pembrokeshire?"