New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Gwynedd’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
The following restaurants, cafes and canteens have been given five out of five: Cell B, Blaenau Ffestiniog; Cyfnod Cafe & Bistro, Bala; Snowdon View Caravan Park, Brynrefail; Pendragon Coffee Shop and Emporium, Porthmadog: and Caffi Cedron, Eisteddfa, Pentrefelin.
The top rating was also given to pub Penlan Fawr, Pwllheli and takeaway Star Kebab House, Bala.