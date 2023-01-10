The club organised a cheque presentation at Brithdir village hall last Wednesday to hand over the money raised at the John A Roberts Memorial Tractor Run.
The run, held on 24 September, was organised by members of the Meirionnydd NVTEC and some locals in memory of John A Roberts, or John Bont as he was known, who died of cancer 10 years ago.
The money was raised by the tractor run, local businesses and a night at the Bryn Arms Gellilydan where a raffle raised £1,700.
A grand total of £5,000 was raised and the club would like to thank everybody who raised the money.