Twins lead to diagnosis of mum’s mystery illness that left her days from death
A TEIFI Valley mum’s second set of naturally conceived twins saved her life when they led to the diagnosis of a mystery illness that caused her skin to ‘rot’ and left her days from death.
Jennifer French, 38, found out she had severe liver failure shortly after giving birth to 16-month-old twins Rupert and Molly after years of agonising symptoms that were ‘worse than childbirth’.
The mum-of-five first noticed her skin turning black in March 2017 and began suffering from chilblains - a small, itching swelling on the skin that occurs as a reaction to cold temperatures.
Even the slightest breeze on her skin left her in so much pain she was ‘unable to walk’’, but doctors struggled to find the cause of her symptoms.
Jennifer continued to deteriorate after the arrival of her second set of twins - who were born prematurely when she began to bleed out while driving.
After the traumatic birth she decided to get the contraceptive injection but shortly after was rushed to Glangwili Hospital, when her stomach swelled up with six-and-a-half litres of fluid.
Doctors discovered two blood clots on her liver - one newer and one that had been there for years.
She was finally diagnosed with Budd-Chiari syndrome (BCS) – a liver condition where the blood vessels become narrow and blocked – and believed the older clot had caused all of her symptoms.
Jennifer was fitted with a stent in her liver to help blood flow and is finally able to enjoy time with her kids now she’s living pain-free.
Jennifer, a dance teacher, from Llechryd, said: "I didn’t want any more children after a surprise second set of twins.
"They were the only reason I got the contraceptive injection which led to my diagnosis.
"I suffered for years - my fingers and toes were turning black like my skin was rotting.
"I finally found out my liver was failing, and I could have died at any time.
“In a funny way, having my second twins saved my life."
Jennifer started experiencing symptoms after the arrival of her son, Joel, now five, in March 2017.
She noticed the skin under her fingers and toes turning black and developed constant chilblains.
Jennifer also experienced breathlessness, swelling in her legs, weight loss, and noticed a yellow-tinge to her skin.
Jennifer said: “The nerve pain I got from the chilblains was so bad all year round.
“I dressed like an Eskimo in the height of summer and could only do 10 minutes outside at most.
“I also got random shooting pains while at rest.
“I couldn’t lay down flat and ended up sleeping upright on the sofa for the next two years.”
The concerned mum went back and forth to the GP, but no one could find the cause and her symptoms were put down to bad circulation.
In November 2020, Jennifer and partner, Matthew, 39, a general assistant in Tesco, found they were expecting their second set of naturally conceived twins.
The couple already had three children together – first set of twins 11-year-old, Aerona and Salvador, and son, Joel, five.
Her pregnancy went well until Jennifer was forced to make an emergency stop in the car at 28 weeks.
The sudden stop caused her to haemorrhage after internally pulling one of the umbilical cords.
She was rushed for an emergency C-section at Glangwili Hospital and welcomed Rupert and Molly on 3 March 2021 who weighed 2lb 10oz and 2lb 2oz respectively.
Rupert arrived 10.02pm and Molly shortly after at 10.03pm.
Despite being premature, the babies arrived safely, and after 12 weeks on the neonatal ward, they were able to go home together.
Still suffering the same symptoms, Jennifer got the contraceptive injection in June 2020 which finally led to doctors diagnosing her condition.
“After the injection, I swelled up with fluid and I looked nine months pregnant again," she said.
“After lots of tests doctors discovered I had a two-blood clot on my liver.
"The second one was probably from the injection and the first one had been there for a while.
"The clot caused my liver to swell up and led to all the strange symptoms.
“At this point, I was in severe liver failure.
“If they hadn’t caught it then, I might not have made it much longer.
"I can’t thank the doctors and surgeons enough - it was a long-road but we finally got there.
"My kids have spent most of their life seeing me in pain and discomfort.
"Hopefully I can help other people spot the signs of liver failure and get themselves checked out.
"This is the first year my kids get to have a happy, healthy mum."
