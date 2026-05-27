Public Health Wales and Diabetes UK Cymru is coming together to urge people across Wales to search; lower my type 2 diabetes risk Wales, so they can take the free Diabetes UK Know Your Risk tool as a first step, and then get further information and support on a range of services that can help lower their risk of Type 2 diabetes, such as the All Wales Diabetes Prevention Programme (AWDPP), Healthy Weight Healthy You offer, Let’s Prevent app and Diabetes Resource webpages.