A UNITED voice has been aired by local politicians in the Dysynni area following the announcement that the inpatient ward at Tywyn hospital is to close temporarily due to staffing issues.
A meeting was held between representatives from Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, local councillors, Liz Saville Roberts, MP and Mabon ap Gwynfor, MS, earlier today to discuss concerns.
The health board announced on Thursday that Tywyn Hospital inpatient ward will close temporarily due to staff shortages.
Following the meeting, a joint statement has been released by Mabon ap Gwynfor MS; Liz Saville Roberts, MP; Cllr John Pughe, Morfa Tywyn; Cllr Anne Lloyd Jones, Tywyn West; Cllr Beth Lawton, Bro Dysynni; Cllr Dewi Owen, Abedryfi; Cllr Louise Hughes, Arthog and Llangelynnin and Cllr Megan Reynolds, Aberdyfi Community Council.
The statement says: “We share the palpable sense of disappointment within the local community at the lack of any meaningful consultation with everyone directly affected by the sudden closure of the inpatient ward at Ysbyty Tywyn, including with frontline local health providers and the local authority.
“This is yet another blow to the people of Bro Dysynni who already face a crisis in healthcare provision. It is understandable that many are wary of promises to re-open the ward, given previous unfulfilled pledges to re-open the Minor Injuries Unit at the hospital, which has remained closed since March 2020.
“We met with representatives of BCUHB on Friday 14 April to convey our collective concerns at the abrupt manner in which this decision was communicated and to seek firm assurances that proactive and urgent steps are being taken to fulfil the staffing shortage and safely re-open the ward.
“We were told about the challenges faced in recruiting registered nurses in south Meirionnydd. “BCUHB representatives explained that these unfilled posts are required to safely re-open the inpatient ward, and that chronic difficulties in recruiting to the area have led to BCUHB’s decision to close the ward temporarily.
“The re-opening of the inpatient ward is thus dependent on the recruitment of four nurses.
“It is BCUHB's intention to re-open the ward by August.
“We made it clear that even a temporary closure will have wide-ranging and long-term implications and might further disincentivise nursing staff from applying for positions.
“We further pressed the health board on the future of the Minor Injuries Unit and were told of a commitment to re-open the MIU – but again, it is dependent on the recruitment of an additional four registered nurses. So, in total, there is an urgent need for 8 nurses to enable the safe reopening of both units.
“We also raised the merits of facilities at both Dolgellau and Tywyn hospitals and how they compared. We were emphatically told that there is no intention to close Ysbyty Tywyn.
“BCUHB officials agreed to our demand for a clear timetable for the reopening of both the inpatient ward and the MIU, including a detailed brief of the health board’s strategy to recruit nursing staff and how these jobs will be advertised.
“Regular fortnightly meetings will be held with BCUHB officials to enable us to update residents of the area served by Ysbyty Tywyn. The people of Bro Dysynni deserve nothing less.”
Explaining the reason for the temporary closure, Ffion Johnstone, Integrated Health Community Director for the West of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “We have been working hard to recruit new nurses from the surrounding area and from further afield to work at Tywyn Hospital for some time but have now exhausted all recruitment options. Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to recruit adequate numbers of nurses to provide safe nurse staffing levels across both Tywyn and Dolgellau Hospitals.
“With the safety of our patients as our primary concern, we have taken the difficult decision to temporarily close the ward at Tywyn Hospital and consolidate inpatient beds at Dolgellau Hospital to ensure more robust nursing cover. All other services – including outpatient appointments - will continue as normal at Tywyn Hospital.
“Over the next week, staff and patients will start moving across to Dolgellau and we are working with staff, patients and their families to ensure a safe transfer between hospitals. We are grateful to our staff who are working hard to help make this temporary transition as smooth and as safe as possible.
“These arrangements will be under regular review. We are still actively recruiting and our intention is to re-open the ward at Tywyn Hospital as soon as possible. However, this is dependent on securing more nursing staff and the process is likely to take several months.
“We understand this will cause concern within the Tywyn community but we have taken the decision to protect the safety of our inpatients until we can achieve sustainable levels of nurse staffing.”