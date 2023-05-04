Mental health is a health issue and it needs to be resourced properly just like trauma care or cancer care. But, even if there were no financial constraints, it takes at least 15 years to turn a medical student into a consultant psychiatrist, so the cavalry isn’t coming over the hill any time soon. Perhaps more importantly, that is a reactive approach to this crisis. And not infrequently, suicide strikes out of the blue, with no obvious warning signs. So perhaps it is time to get proactive and look at what we can do, as a society, to change things for the better.