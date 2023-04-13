There is a crisis in the country that few are willing to acknowledge, never mind openly discuss nor actively seek remedies or solutions. Too many among us are taking their own lives.
While it is difficult to get a grip on the statistical rates of suicide, the anecdotal evidence suggests that young men in particular feel as if there is no option that to take their own life.
It’s unlikely too that there is not a family across this region that has not been touch by the sudden loss of a close or extended relative who took their own life.
More often than not, our families are unaware of the mental anguish and personal trauma being felt by the individual until, sadly, it’s too late.
While the death itself is terribly sad and traumatic to all, there are lingering feelings of remorse and doubt for those left to pick up the pieces. Could we have done more? If only we had know. I should have said this. We shouldn’t have said that.
Given the abysmal state of our National Health Service, there simply are no resources left to adequately deal with mental illness. While there are on the surface social services in place, as this publication has repeatedly pointed out, those services are overwhelmed and underfunded leaving the vulnerable to fall through the cracks with tragic consequences.
There are numerous charitable organisations that are doing incredible work to assist those who are vulnerable, and they deserve our fullest support.
Our close-knit communities can do more, creating elements such as men’s huts or other hubs where issues can be discussed in a non-judgemental environment.
But four long-time friends from Ceredigion deserve special mention for their initiative in creating a podcast as a way of tackling men’s mental health issues.
Luke Jones, Med Rendell and Dave Lewis set up Over The Falls last year following the suicide of one of their friends and the death of another. The show is proving popular, and their podcast has attracted a wide variety of guests ready to talk about their lives and the issues affecting them.
They have been successful in getting men talking. And for many, having an avenue — any avenue — to open up, is a good day’s work indeed.
If only more took up the challenge.