Wales needs a national workforce plan “to get to grips with the issues” in the country’s health service and “training enough future staff has a huge role to play”, an MS has said.
Following disappointment over proposed cuts to Cardiff University’s nursing programme, Mabon ap Gwynfor MS, Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson on health and social care asked why the Welsh Government “isn’t working to address the financial crisis facing our universities and stepping in to provide solutions.”
“There’s a huge nursing shortage in Wales and we’re also footing a huge agency staffing bill,” he said.
“We need a national workforce plan to get to grips with the issues in our health service - training enough future staff has a huge role to play in it.”