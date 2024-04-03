An MS has said the NHS in Wales is “critically understaffed” after health bosses in mid and west Wales made another appeal for people to avoid A&E departments due to “significant pressure”.
Hywel Dda issued warnings over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend that all A&E departments in the health board region were under “significant pressure” and asking patients to carefully consider which services they need amid mounting pressure on staff and services.
Montgomeryshire MS Russell George, also the Shadow Health Minister, said: “It is far too often that news breaks of A&E departments suffering from extreme pressures in Welsh hospitals.
“Our Welsh NHS is critically understaffed which all boils down to 25 years of Labour mismanagement in Wales.”