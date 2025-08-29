Motorcycle group, the Stourport Chunky Monkeys, rode through Aberystwyth and raised £1,585 for Angharad Ward, the children’s ward at Bronglais Hospital.
The group travelled over three days from Stourport to the Prom in Aberystwyth on motorcycles.
Rider, Andy Evans, said: “This year, we decided to raise money for the children’s ward at Bronglais Hospital. We have previously raised money for the breast cancer ward, Aberystwyth RNLI and many more Welsh charities. We alternate every year with a charity from our hometown and local area and a charity around Aberystwyth.
“We would like to thank everyone that makes us feel welcome on our annual trip and to everyone that has supported us with their generosity and the Four Seasons Hotel.”
