The Colorectal Team at Hywel Dda University Health Board organised a charity walk and wellness day and raised £1,000 for Colorectal Services.
The fundraiser took place on 13 April at Dinefwr Park to mark Bowel Cancer Awareness Month.
More than 100 patients, families, friends and staff took part to raise funds for future support groups and wellbeing days for colorectal patients as well as useful equipment.
Michelle Whittal-Williams, Macmillan Colorectal Cancer Support Worker, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Dinefwr National Trust for the wellbeing access pass which supports this initiative.
“We look forward to continuing to work with the National Trust, who provide invaluable support to our patients by providing the wellbeing access pass.”