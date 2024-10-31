Wales’ First Minister is not delivering on a pledge to modernise the Welsh NHS, the Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS has said.
Plaid Cymru’s Health spokesperson Mabon ap Gwynfor accused Eluned Morgan of allowing “a digital divide” to develop between Wales and England after patients across the border were promised full access to their health records via an NHS app.
Mr ap Gwynfor said Eluned Morgan’s ‘modernise the NHS’ placard during the General Election campaign was a sign of “electioneering before meaningful action.”
Mr ap Gwynfor said: “Accelerating the pace of moving the Welsh NHS from the analogue to digital age will benefit clinicians and patients alike, ensuring a more effective service for everyone.
“Despite health being devolved to Labour-run Wales, the First Minister campaigned to modernise the NHS in the run-up to the General Election, even holding up a placard.
“With patients in England promised full access to medical records, test results and letters from doctors available on an NHS app, it seems that Eluned Morgan put electioneering ahead of meaningful action in Wales.
“We’re all left wondering what exactly Eluned Morgan was promising for Wales beyond allowing a digital divide to develop between patients in Wales and England.
“Currently the digitisation of our Health service in Wales has been too fragmented with patients and clinicians alike failing to access their data from a central point.
“Labour’s failure to invest in this means that we are many years behind where we should be, and patients in Wales will remain in the analogue age when patients in England power forward with digitisation.”
The First Minister said last month that the Welsh Government’s plan was to invest more in primary care and digital services in Wales but that was “difficult” while tackling record high waiting lists is the priority.
UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer responded to a highly critical government-commissioned report on NHS England which found that "ballooning" waiting times and delays getting emergency treatment are costing lives.
He proposed three key areas of reform: transitioning to a digital NHS, moving more care from hospitals to communities, and focusing efforts on prevention over sickness.