The Welsh Ambulance Service has introduced a new system to pre-alert hospital staff about maternity emergencies.
The ‘red phone’ initiative enables ambulance crews to forewarn maternity units about time-critical obstetric emergencies so that receiving teams are prepared for the patient’s arrival.
The clinician-to-clinician conversations via a dedicated phone line are designed to streamline communication between ambulance crews and hospital staff and improve patient’s care.
Bethan Jones, Perinatal Safety Champion and Midwife at the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “Every second counts in an emergency, so the more information we can relay to the maternity unit, the better they can prepare by calling in the right clinicians and organising everything they need to deliver emergency care.
“The red phone enables us to do just that, acting as a single point of access to obstetric units, improving communication and enabling us to deliver high-quality and timely care for the patient and their baby.”
Cerian Llewellyn, Interim Head of Midwifery at Hywel Dda said: “The red phone initiative supports us to enhance effective communication between the clinicians on the maternity unit and our colleagues at WAST and helps to ensure high-quality, safe and effective care and we are delighted to be a part of it.”