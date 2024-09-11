The Welsh Ambulance Service is preparing to host its Annual General Meeting.
The Board will formally present the annual report and accounts, give an overview of performance and finances and will also take questions from the public.
Chair Colin Dennis said: “It’s been another challenging year for all of us in the NHS, and the Welsh Ambulance Service has been no exception.
“Despite the challenges, our achievements have been impressive, and the AGM is a chance to learn more about those as we reflect on how the last year has felt for us as an organisation.”
The meeting will be available to join through Zoom and on the service’s Facebook page on Friday, 27 September from 9.30am to 11am.