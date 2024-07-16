The Welsh Ambulance Service is set to unveil its new digital strategy this week.
The new strategy will be unveiled at the Welsh Ambulance Service Trust’s Board meeting on Thursday, 25 July.
Jonny Sammut, the Trust’s Director of Digital, said: “It is with immense pride and great anticipation that we present the revised digital plan.
“We are investing in cutting-edge technology, from advanced dispatch systems to enhanced telehealth services, ensuring our teams are equipped with the best tools to do their jobs effectively.
“This plan marks a significant milestone in our journey to harness the power of technology and data to enhance the services we provide to the people of Wales.”
Vice Chair Ceri Jackson added: “This plan is the culmination of many months of work for colleagues across the organisation and especially in our digital team, who are among our many unsung heroes who work so hard to make sure that our digital systems serve our people and our patients.
“Digital systems are the backbone of healthcare delivery and, as technology develops apace, there are exciting opportunities to harness to make sure that we not only have the ‘digital basics’ right, but also the right digital and data infrastructure.”