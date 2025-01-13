An employment agreement has exceeded its target for recruiting healthcare workers from India.
The Welsh Government outlined a commitment to recruit 250 qualified healthcare workers from India as part of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kerala Government last year.
The recruitment drive has outperformed that goal, with just over 300 healthcare workers taking up positions across all of Wales’ health boards.
Further recruitment is due to take place next year.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said: “International recruitment has always been one of the ways we can help address NHS workforce vacancies.
“India and Kerala in particular has a fantastic record in training doctors and nurses.
“We are grateful for the commitment to delivering high-quality care our new NHS recruits have shown.”