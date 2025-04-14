The Welsh Government is ‘shifting blame’ on NHS patients in its plan to reduce waiting lists, Plaid Cymru has said.
Responding to proposals by health secretary Jeremy Miles to reduce waiting lists, Plaid Cymru spokesperson for health and social care, Mabon ap Gwynfor MS, said: “There has so far been no consequence for over 26 years of managed decline in our NHS by this Government.
“There are currently over 600,000 people still waiting for NHS treatment in Wales.
“Labour have had a generation to sort out our NHS, but instead of taking accountability, they shift the blame elsewhere - while placing greater responsibility on patients and cutting prevention budgets.”
Welsh Government aims to reduce the waiting list size by 200,000 by March 2026.