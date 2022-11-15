Widow raises £1,500 in memory of husband for Bronglais Appeal
In memory of her husband John, Lynn Williams has raised £1,464 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
John, a retired company director and electronic engineer, sadly passed away in June at the age of 70, after being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
Lynn of Machynlleth said: “John started his treatment in the chemotherapy unit at Bronglais Hospital and I wanted to say thanks for the care the staff gave him.
“The day unit is a fantastic resource in Aberystwyth and I am thrilled that the target has been reached and that there will be a new day unit for the local communities.
“I set up the fundraising page and it’s amazing how much has been raised in tribute to him.
“As well as being a dad of two and much-loved by his three grandchildren, John had a busy life.
“He was a director of Aber Instruments in Aberystwyth for many years and a founding member of Bro Dyfi Community Renewables.
“He was also secretary of Cerist Triathlon Club; he loved being outdoors in the countryside and enjoyed long-distance cycling.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We are grateful to John Williams’ family for their support and to everyone else who has donated to the Appeal.
“We are delighted to report that the Appeal has now passed its target.
“However, given the current economic climate, we predict that construction costs will increase.
“Every penny raised, including future donations, will therefore go directly to the Appeal fund, with any surplus funds used to support those affected by cancer across Ceredigion and mid Wales.”
