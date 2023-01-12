BORTH surgery has warned it will close unless it can recruit more GPs, with the current situation “unsustainable” and likened to a “sinking ship”.
The surgery, located on High Street, was built in 1995, but it may be forced to close its doors over recruitment issues which has left just two GPs - one who works one day a week - taking on all the workload at a time when services across the Welsh NHS are stretched to breaking point.
“Dr Hosker has been trying to retire for a while,” the surgery said.
“He is worn out and has health issues.
“Dr Fish has soldiered on and has so far managed to keep the boat afloat despite becoming tired and worn out herself.
“The current situation, where Dr Hosker works one day a week and looks after the Diabetics and covers Dr Fish when she is off and Dr Fish does the rest with support from other health care professionals, is unsustainable.
“The ship is sinking.”
The surgery has been attempting to recruit new GPs for the practice “for several years”, but have missed out on some interested doctors who decided to go elsewhere.
The closure warning comes after the same thing happened recently with a doctor choosing another practice over Borth, with recruitment now critical for the future of the surgery.
The surgery, which current has 2,700 patients on the books, has seen prescribing pharmacists, Advanced Nurse Practitioners and Physicians Associates joining the team to expand services, but they are unable to work without the full-time supervision of a GP.
The surgery also takes medical students from Cardiff and Swansea, and trainee pharmacists on placement, and is also a trainee practice for GPs.
Already a part of Cambria Primary Care GP federation - which includes four rural practices in North Ceredigion - the surgery said it has also “explored the possibility of merging with other local practices to no avail.”
“We have worked with the Health Board to try and find a solution for a number of years and will continue to do so,” the surgery said.
“In short, we have done everything we possibly can to keep going and make the practice viable.
“However, without GPs to hold the contract with the Health Board for General Medical Services none of the above is possible and the Surgery will have to close.
“General Practices across the UK are facing the same problems; however, it is hitting Rural General Practice and the communities that they serve harder. “Once it’s gone, it’s gone.”
In a bid to save the surgery, they are still actively looking for someone to join and the job advert remains live on NHS jobs.
Anyone interested in joining the surgery in the seaside village can visit www.jobs.nhs.uk/xi/direct_apply/?vac_ref=917660661.