A Llandysul woman has been banned from the road for 16 months by magistrates after being caught drug driving.
Rhian Williams, of Bryncerdd, Lon Wesley, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on 20 August.
The court heard that the 49-year-old was stopped by police while driving a BMW 320 on the B4559 in Pencader on 7 April this year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory testing showed that Williams had cannabis in her system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Williams from driving for 16 months.Williams was also handed a fine of £120.
She was also ordered to pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
