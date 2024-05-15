Printmaking workshops with Aberystwyth artist Marian Haf are taking place over the summer to create artwork for Bronglais Hospital’s new Cancer Day Unit.
The free workshops will be held at the Aberystwyth bandstand and are open to former and current patients of the unit, NHS staff, carers, or anyone with a connection to the unit.
The events will be held on 2 and 16 June and 21 July.
Kathryn Lambert, Arts in Health Coordinator for Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We’ve chosen to hold the workshops on the seafront to draw on the coastal location as inspiration for the artwork.
“No previous experience is required, only a passion to contribute to the patient environment of the new unit through artwork.”