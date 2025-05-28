Ystwyth Vets in Llanbadarn Fawr last year received a significant grant from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to transform their existing stables into a dedicated prep room, operating theatre and kennels.
The new facilities will support the practice in offering specialist surgeries such as helping flat-nosed dogs with narrow nostrils or short soft palates, fracture repairs, and surgery to support dogs' knee joints.
It comes after Ystwyth Vets became the home to a significant surgical veterinary referral business, accepting referrals from over 60 practices across the country.
The surgical specialists, Mill Referrals, perform complex procedures that other practices can’t offer, and as the business grew, so did the need for space.
This Friday 30 May the practice will be celebrating the official opening of the new surgical wing, opened by Ceredigion MP Ben Lake.
The expansion has also enabled the practice to expand its opinion practice, with a spokesperson stating: “This will generate more high-quality, well-paid jobs in Ceredigion in a local business.
“It will also create more training opportunities and support the Veterinary school at Aberystwyth Uni.”
