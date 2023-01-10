A yacht club has raised more than £3,000 for Dementia Actif Gwynedd.
Madog Yacht Club in Porthmadog raised the money over the last two years, mainly through sponsored walks and social events held at the club.
The largest contribution to the total amount of money raised was from the club’s weekly Thursday night quiz held here in the club house.
The club would like to make a “special thank you” to the Jammie Dodgers quiz team who always donated anything they won to the charity.
“It gave me great satisfaction to present Dementia Actif Gwynedd a cheque for £3,277.69,” said a club spokesperson.
“Well done all involved.”
Dementia Actif Gwynedd is a service that runs a range of activities for people affected by dementia.