YFC donates proceeds from carol singing to Bronglais Chemo Appeal
Llangwyryfon YFC have donated £845 carol singing proceeds to the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
Club treasurer Eiry Williams said: “Each year members of Llangwyryfon YFC and members of Llangwyryfon Cymdeithas come together to carol sing around the village to raise money for local charities.
“This year we wanted to support the Bronglais Chemo Appeal because we know of people in the village who are receiving treatment at the unit and many coming to their doors told us they had been touched by cancer in some way.”
Pictured handing over the cheque to Hywel Dda Health Charities fundraising officer Bridget Harpwood (seen third from right) are (from left) Llangwyryfon YFC club secretary Heulwen Evans, leader Sioned Hopkins, treasurer Eiry Williams and Cymdeithas members Huw Hopkins, Islwyn Jones, Eira Hopkins and Morris Hopkins.
