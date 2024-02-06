Have you heard Gwynedd singer, Bryn Terfel’s new album?
Sea Songs features the opera singer and some very special guests including Sting, Fisherman’s Friends and Calan.
The band includes virtuoso harpist Shelley Musker Turner from Aberystwyth and Sam Humphreys from Nefyn along with Patrick Rimes from Bethesda and Bethan Rhiannon from south Wales.
Sir Bryn’s new album was released on Friday, 2 February. Music arranger for the album is Calan’s award-winning fiddle virtuoso Patrick, who plays on almost all the tracks.
He said: “As a young musician growing up in Eryri, I was constantly looking up at pictures of Bryn Terfel on the walls at school or the county music service... and it would have definitely been my wish to get to share the stage with him one day. So getting to collaborate so closely with him on this record is an absolute dream come true... and Sting isn’t bad either!”
In July Calan will share the headlining duties alongside Sir Tom Jones, Katherine Jenkins, and jazz maestro Gregory Porter at a mesmerising week of concerts at the Llangollen International Music Eisteddfod. Sir Tom headlines on Tuesday, 2 July, Calan on 3 July, with Porter and Jenkins on 5 and 7 respectively.
A series of concerts falling either side of the core week have already been announced including Bryan Adams, Madness, Kaiser Chiefs, Manic Street Preachers, Suede, Paloma Faith, Jess Glynne and Nile Rodgers & Chic.
Later this year Calan will release a new album of their own, a hugely anticipated follow-up to the stunning Kistvaen, and they will embark on a national tour from November.