The Met Office has issued two weather warnings covering the Cambrian News region and the whole of Wales.
The yellow weather warnings for wind and rain come into force on New Year’s Day. Both begin at 9am that day, with the wind warning in place until 6am on Thursday, 2 January, and the rain warning in place until 9pm later that day.
The wind warning covers almost all of the UK, so Cambrian News readers across Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Powys are urged to take care.
The Met Office said: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to cross the UK from the west, bringing a spell of very strong winds. Gusts of 65-75 mph are likely around coasts and hills, especially in the south and west, with 50-60 mph gusts likely fairly widely inland.”
Commenting on the warning for rain, which covers large areas of Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Powys, the Met Office said: “Heavy and persistent rainfall is expected in association with a low pressure system which tracks east across the UK on New Year's Day. 20-40 mm is expected fairly widely, with 60-80 mm across hills.”
Advice on what to do in high winds and heavy rain is available on the Met Office website.