A weather warning for heavy rain will affect the whole of Wales today, according to the Met Office.
Their yellow warning is in place until 11.59pm tonight and covers all of Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Powys and almost all of Wales.
The Met Office said: “Outbreaks of rain, some heavy and thundery, already affecting southwest England, will spread northwards across Wales.
“A few areas could see 15-20mm falling in less than an hour and perhaps as much as 30-40mm in three or four hours, although some places are likely to see smaller amounts. Lightning may accompany some of the heavier rain. “The heavy rain will slowly ease after dark.”
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and possibly a few road closures
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.