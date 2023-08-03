THE organisers of Cardigan Show have cancelled the event due to weather conditions.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for strong winds on Saturday, with some places seeing gusts of up to 65mph in exposed areas of the west coast.
In a statement posted on social media, the Chief Stewards of Cardigan Show, said: "After much deliberaton it is with heavy heart that the Chief Stewards have made the heartbreaking decision to cancel the show on Saturday due to forecasted winds of up to 49mph.
"We appreciate this decision has consequences however, the health and safety of our exhibitors is our priority."
The organisers went on to say that everyone who had bought an earlybird ticket would be refunded.
Ceredigion MS, Elin Jones said the announcement was 'Disappointing news for all, and a difficult decision for the organisers. But better safe than sorry'.
Capel Bangor Show near Aberystwyth is still scheduled to go ahead on Saturday as planned.