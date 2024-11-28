Help improve Ceredigion’s food strategy by taking part in a new survey.
Ceredigion’s Local Food Partnership is looking to create systemic change in the county’s food systems and to do so, they need your help.
To help make its food strategy democratic and representative of what residents actually want to see change, they need residents opinions.
Whether it’s concerns over foot shortages, not being able to afford healthy, balanced meals or wanting to support local growers more easily, the PBC partnership (Partneriaeth Bwyd Ceredigion) hopes to improve the local food system for both residents and the environment.
Ann Owen, coordinator for PBC, said: “Food systems are complex and at the root of many of our problems, especially regarding human and planetary health, but they can also offer solutions.
“PBC’s aim is to create change in our food system so that everybody has access to plentiful, healthy and sustainably grown food.
“Systemic change is a slow process, but we also want it to be a democratic one.
“Therefore, the PBC is asking Ceredigion’s citizens to take part in this survey and tell us what they think of their food system.
“We will use the answers to create a Good Food Strategy which will inform our future actions and projects and it will also be offered to the Public Service Boards to be included in their Wellbeing Plans for Ceredigion.”
Funded by Welsh Government and Cynnal y Cardi, the initiative aims to create a collaborative, cross-sector food network and strategy.
The strategy will aim to foster good governance, public awareness, improve access to affordable and nutritious food, cultivate a sustainable food economy, encourage change in catering and precurement practices, and address the climate crisis through nature-friendly growing practices and minimising food waste.