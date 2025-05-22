Volunteers' Week is back, running from 2-8 June.
Here in Ceredigion, CAVO (Ceredigion Association of Voluntary Organisations) will proudly join thousands of charities and voluntary organisations across the UK in recognising the extraordinary contributions of volunteers.
The impact of Ceredigion's diverse volunteers is truly profound.
Thousands of selfless individuals form the very backbone of our essential services.
From providing crucial support to vulnerable residents and spearheading vital environmental initiatives to ensuring the continuity of community groups and offering assistance within healthcare settings, their dedication is immeasurable.
Without their tireless efforts and compassionate spirit, numerous local organisations would struggle to deliver the daily support our community relies on.
CAVO extends its deepest gratitude to the thousands of Ceredigion volunteers who so generously dedicate their time to support our vital local organisations and the communities they serve. We wholeheartedly invite everyone to take a moment during Volunteers' Week to celebrate these remarkable individuals and draw inspiration from their selfless example.
This Volunteers' Week, CAVO is celebrating Ceredigion's volunteers through engaging initiatives, including county-wide volunteer celebrations, inspiring stories shared on social media, a valuable Volunteer Management Course, and the launch of some exciting new schemes. If you're planning your own volunteer celebration, please share your local events and highlight the invaluable impact of volunteers by tagging CAVO and using the hashtag #VolunteersWeek. You can also join the national celebration online by searching #VolunteersWeek on social media.
To learn more about making a positive difference in your community through volunteering, please visit our webpage at: www.cavo.org.uk or contact us at CAVO: [email protected] or 01570 423 232.