This Volunteers' Week, CAVO is celebrating Ceredigion's volunteers through engaging initiatives, including county-wide volunteer celebrations, inspiring stories shared on social media, a valuable Volunteer Management Course, and the launch of some exciting new schemes. If you're planning your own volunteer celebration, please share your local events and highlight the invaluable impact of volunteers by tagging CAVO and using the hashtag #VolunteersWeek. You can also join the national celebration online by searching #VolunteersWeek on social media.