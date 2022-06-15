Helping fishermen and women

Andrew Tait does not come from a fishing background but has a wealth of experience when it comes to helping people in a crisis

FIRST PERSON: I HAD never heard of The Fishermen’s Mission until this week when I interviewed Andrew Tait.

The mission area officer for Wales is on hand to help fishermen and women who find themselves facing issues such as financial hardship, mental health, and marriage problems.

“I have no history of fishing,” said Andrew, “but I do have a background in social care and providing support to people, and working with people in industries I’ve not been a part of, as I did with the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).

Andrew’s caring nature is evident throughout the interview. He has worked with a diocese on the west coast of Africa, for eye care charity Sight Savers International in Africa and India, and as chief executive of Deafblind Scotland. He also worked with his wife as warden of a Christian retreat house in Suffolk before moving to Wales to work with Deaf Blind UK.

“That job came to an end at the start of Covid and I saw this job and decided to apply for it,” Andrew explained. “I’m responsible for all our work in Wales, and I have a colleague in north Wales.

“I line manage her and will be in Gwynedd in July to meet some people and do some work. I also cover from Aberystwyth down to Newport, Gwent.

“I’m starting to get to know Gwynedd and Ceredigion now, and when people are likely to be in the harbours there, and the issues that might be affecting them.”

The Fishermen’s Mission is the only organisation that works exclusively for registered commercial fisherman and women, and their families.

“We offer support for anything, such as paying for electricity bills,” Andrew said.

“We work in partnership with other organisations, such as the Seafarers Advice and Information Line, the Shipwrecked Mariners Society, the Seafarers Hospital Society), the Sailors Children Society, the Royal Merchant Navy Education Foundation and the Royal Liverpool Seamen’s Orphan Society.

“On a typical day I might get a call from a fisherman who hasn’t been able to go fishing because he’s broken his leg. We’d advise them to sign on and I’d contact SAIL, part of Citizens Advice, who would be know all the benefits they would be entitled to and how to apply for them.

“We may also support an application for a cost of living grant to tide them over in the interim. Or it may be that they are a widow who has lost their fisherman husband. We would ensure they get all the advice they need from SAIL, who can look at funeral grants, as well as other organisations.”

He added: “If there are children involved, there are charities that can support them through education, or other support for the family, so the children get a better quality of life. We can direct people to get support for mental health, find accommodation - because fishermen are out all the time - or maybe just talk through a problem. I had someone call who said things were tough at home and he wanted to speak to someone. We can find counselling services for people to do just that.

“It’s about building relationships with people involved in the fishing industry and being there to help, and not to judge. It’s my place to support them.”

Andrew, 62, added: “A lot of the financial benefits available to people in the fishing industry kick in after five years, but The Fishermen’s Mission will work with anyone who works commercially in fishing, even if they’ve only just started.”

Commenting on the issues the industry faces, he said: “Mental health is a common issue that people need help for but often they can’t accept that, or don’t know how to ask for it, so my job is about building relationships. People need to trust me to talk to me, and they need to know I’m there. I hadn’t heard of the Fisherman’s Mission before so part of my work is getting information out there about us.

“Nothing is too big or too small for us. We are there to help. That’s what makes the job worth doing.

Although we are a faith organisation, you don’t have to have a faith to reach out to us. We will work with anyone, without judgement.”

If you or someone you know connected to the commercial fishing industry needs help, visit Wales FishMish on Facebook, or www.fishemensmission.org.uk. A 24-hour emergency-at-sea service is also available through the Coastguard on 020 3817 2000 or 999.