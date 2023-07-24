The boss of north Wales’ largest tourist attraction has been nominated in the ‘outstanding individuals’ section of the 2023 National Lottery Awards.
The awards are a celebration of individuals and organisations who do extraordinary things with the help of National Lottery funding.
Paul Lewin, 59, director and general manager of Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways, has been shortlisted in the Heritage category in the outstanding individual’s section of this year’s awards for his many years of dedicated service and as the leader of the executive team that keeps the UK’s longest heritage railway thriving and on track
This year, 3,780 people and projects throughout the UK were nominated for the National Lottery Awards in recognition of their unwavering efforts to improve their community. After a panel sifted through the thousands of nominations, Paul is now one of only five individuals across the UK shortlisted in the Heritage category, waiting to see if he will be crowned outstanding UK individual in his group.
Having first volunteered at Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways as a teenager, rail enthusiast Paul Lewin worked his way up from a fireman to driver on the engines, before becoming general manager of the world’s oldest railway company 20 years ago.
He has overseen how millions of pounds of National Lottery funding has been invested over the years, ensuring the attraction continues to entice visitors, provides opportunities for the local community, and keeping the railway financially stable and viable for future generations.
Expressing his delight at being nominated, Paul Lewin said: “This has been a lifelong passion of mine and I feel very honoured to work in an industry which I love. To be nominated as a finalist in the Awards is truly humbling, especially when you consider the thousands of nominations they received from across the UK. It’s nice to feel that people recognise your efforts.
“Whether it’s the restoration and conservation of buildings, engines and carriages; work, training, and volunteering opportunities for the community; or massive capital projects to reopen old, abandoned railway lines and connect communities – The National Lottery has been part of the very fabric of everything we have done here for decades, and we wouldn’t have been able to deliver half of what we have without its support.”
The winners will be revealed in the autumn and will receive a £5,000 cash prize for their organisation and a coveted National Lottery Awards trophy.