Jonathan Evans from New Quay Boat Trips said: “Volunteers arrived to assist and one, who was trained in marine mammal rescue, advised they ought to take the calf out to deeper water to stand a chance of reuniting with its mother, so the girls ran off the get the smaller New Quay Boat Trips company crew boat and thanks to the help of passers by were able to drag the boat into the sea and begin the dolphin rescue mission.