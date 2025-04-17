People are reminded to dispose of their waste responsibly after an individual was caught on camera fly-tipping in Ceredigion.
Ceredigion County Council has recently sourced funding to place cameras at fly-tipping hot spots across the county.
A surveillance camera was placed in a covert location overlooking an unidentified layby which has been highlighted as a fly-tipping and littering hotspot for several years.
The camera caught an individual who arrived at the site in a car and threw a white plastic bag into vegetation bordering a river, before driving off again.
The council said: “The white bag was found on a later date by an officer and contained general litter such as sandwich wrappers and plastic bottles.
“These materials, which were deposited so close to a river, would inevitably pollute the local environment.”
The individual was issued a fixed penalty notice.
Dafydd Llywelyn, Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner said: “I am delighted to hear about the positive enforcement outcome relating to a fly-tipping case in Ceredigion.
“It is fantastic news that the trail cameras purchased with ASB Hotspot Funding ensured that the offender could be identified and a fixed penalty notice issued quickly.
“It is vitally important that we continue to use funding opportunities to implement innovative interventions such as this to ensure that our communities remain safe and free from all types of anti-social behaviour.”
Cllr Matthew Vaux, Ceredigion's Cabinet Member responsible for Public Protection said: “Fly-tipping is a serious crime and harms our environment.
“It’s important that we dispose of our waste responsibly, by using the proper facilities, so that we can keep our communities clean and safe for everyone.
“The Public Protection team are doing a fantastic job in bringing people who do not comply with this to account. Let’s work together to keep our communities clean and safe.”