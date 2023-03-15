Name changes by registered sex offenders

Campaigners' concerns

- The process by which a registered sex offender can change their name by deed poll, both enrolled and unenrolled is far too simple, inexpensive and unregulated, according to the Safeguarding Alliance, a group that campaigns for more oversight of sex offenders.

- An offender can change their name, from prison or elsewhere, at minimal or no cost and commence the process of obscuring their identity unmonitored.

- The Sexual Offences Act 2003 places the onus of reporting a name-change on the registered sex offender. This is a legal loophole rendering reporting unreliable and resulting in sex offenders avoiding slipping under the radar of all authorities.

- There is no joined-up approach between statutory and other agencies. As a result, the effectiveness of important legislation, the Sex Offenders Register and the Child Sex Offender Disclosure Scheme and Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme are being undermined and rendered redundant.