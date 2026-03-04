The High Sheriff of Dyfed has spent her year in office championing volunteers, supporting the judiciary and raising funds for Wales Air Ambulance.
Ann Jones has lived in Llandewi Brefi for 40 years has raised £12,000 for the service.
She said: “There are two reasons why I wanted to support the Wales Air Ambulance during my year as High Sheriff.
“Firstly, we are at the foothills of the Cambrian mountains, as you can imagine it is quite a remote area, beautiful but the road network is dreadful.
“When someone falls critically ill, or there is a serious road accident, the air ambulance is a lifeline for our community.
“The second reason is personal to our family. Many years ago, my son was riding a horse when he was knocked unconscious.
“The air ambulance came to his aid, thankfully there was no serious damage, and he made a complete recovery. As a family, we've never forgotten that.”
Ann recently visited the Charity’s headquarters in Dafen near Llanelli.
She continued: “It started with the declaration service in my local chapel on the 25 March 2025.
“Then my good friend Donald Morgan, who is a Chelsea Flower Show gold medal winner curated a wonderful fundraising evening at the Tyglyn Hotel near Aberaeron.
“We had a group of young people, Mishmash, singing throughout the evening which was wonderful.”
Around 45 tractors took part in a Christmas run in December, which Ann says was ‘spectacular.’
She said: “There were Christmas trees on the roofs of the tractors, lights all over the place, people were very creative and created themes.
“Pickup trucks were also involved, which meant people could bring along their family members, especially our elderly community, so they felt involved.
“We also opened it up to children, so they decorated their mobile toys, tractors, bikes and pushers which was so fun.”
There was also an auction, with twenty-five lots going under the hammer. Refreshments were provided by Café Dewi, which is a local voluntary cafe run by the Women’s Institute.
Ann said: “I’ve got to pay tribute to our small village, we are in one of the most rural areas but that weekend we managed to raise £7,200.
“It’s incredible really that on a Sunday before Christmas, when money is short for many, people gave so generously of their time and money.”
The mother of two admits she is ‘lucky that people rarely say no and are always eager to pitch in’. She added: “I have relied on friends, family and local businesses for support both financial and physical, by the end of my term of office I will have raised over £12,000 which proves that the people of Cardiganshire are very generous.”
With just weeks to end of her term in office, there is no slowing down. Ann is organising a fashion show at the Falcondale Hotel in Lampeter as a last hurrah.
Emily Bell, Wales Air Ambulance Regional Fundraising Coordinator said: “We would also like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who supported the High Sheriff’s fundraising activities in aid of us – every pound raised will help save lives.”
