A tractor run has raised over £130,000 over the last 12 years after raising £30,000 for two charities at its most recent event.
On 27 April 2025, the Dyffryn Aeron Tractor Run Committee was delighted to see several records broken at the run, with 175 tractors registered - the highest number in the past 12 years.
The two charities to benefit from this run were the Wales Air Ambulance, as the usual annual charity, and also 2Wish Cymru - a charity that supports families by creating and providing memory boxes or bereavement therapy when they experience the sudden loss of a child or young person.
A special slate was created by the committee this year for the best tractor, a memorial award in memory of Gwern Evans, Bryngwyn, who was lost suddenly in an accident in June 2024.
Lynn and Sian Davies of Eiddwen Garage, Tynddraenen, Trefenter were the main sponsors this year, and they also had the honour of judging the best tractor.
For the first time, the slate trophy was awarded to Eifion Williams, Temple Bar.
A 17-mile run was completed in glorious weather through the valley before returning to the hall for a hog roast and auction.
Once again, a record number of items - 132 - were sold under the hammer of Eifion Morgans.
“Thanks to the great generosity of the main sponsor, sponsors, donations, raffle, and auction, it is a pleasure to announce an impressive total of £32,650 raised,” an event spokesperson said.
“This is an incredible amount to raise in a rural area and truly shows the community at its very best.
The work of the committee - Aled, Eilir, Elgan, and Jonathan - has been outstanding, and we thank them “sincerely.
“Charities across Wales are over £130,000 richer thanks to their hard work and dedicated organisation over the past 12 years. Long live the Dyffryn Aeron Tractor Run — and keep the last Sunday of April free for the next run!”
