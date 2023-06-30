MACHYNLLETH youth club has been presented with an award by the High Sheriff of Powys.
Reg Blackwood visited the youth club to present the group with an award for the work they have done in the community.
After a number of years without a youth club in the town, it had become clear that there was a real need for this kind of facility in the community.
A group of volunteers came together last summer and in a matter of months, formed a youth club for 11 to 16 year olds called Ieuenctid Mach Youth.
They raised the funds, negotiated a suitable space with the active support of the Canolfan Owain Glyndwr, renovated and decorated that space, set up the appropriate procedures and insurance and opened the doors to the young people on 1 November 2022.
The club currently meets once a week but is planning to open for a second night in the very near future and will be running activities throughout the summer.
There are about 150 young people who are members and there is an average attendance of 50-60 at sessions. There are 24 adult volunteers and the wider community of the town have shown their support by contributing to fund raising efforts and donating equipment.
The club is greatly valued by the young people who have been very impressed by the number of adults who care about their needs and enjoy the space and the activities provided.
The youth club has also started a crowdfunding campaign to help them buy equipment and fund activities.