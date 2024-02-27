A public meeting will be held at Buarth Hall this Saturday, 2 March to discuss plans to turn it into a climbing centre.
The meeting will take place at 2pm and organisers will introduce the team and explain a bit more about the project, including projected timeline and funding opportunities.
“We will listen to the voices in the- community, answer questions and address any concerns,” a spokesperson for the project said.
“There will also be an opportunity to discuss ways people can volunteer and help steer or develop the project, in whatever capacity they can. All are welcome, and we would love to see the hall filled with people and opinions as diverse as Aberystwyth itself!”
A group of climbers are behind the idea for the community benefit, non-profit bouldering centre in Aberystwyth.
Bowldro Buarth say their core aim is to enrich lives “by bringing people together through climbing”.
“Bowldro Buarth will be a bouldering facility with a difference,” a spokesperson added.
“We aim to create a gym with state of the art climbing holds and volumes, regular professional route-setting (changing the climbing routes) including pro-guest setters and national level training equipment, whilst retaining the community hall atmosphere, with a cosy and homely feel.
“Accessibility, inclusivity and community will be woven into every aspect of the project. A cafe and shop selling local and ethical produce will be open for all to relax, get warm, and watch the climbing.”
They added: “Designing everything we want to fit in a small space like Buarth Hall isn’t easy, but with an experienced architect and passionate climbers on the team it’s well within reach.
“With quality over quantity in mind, we aim to achieve around 260m2 of climbing wall within the hall.”
The group say participation in indoor bouldering is increasing by about 20% year on year, and memberships at gyms around the world have grown exponentially.
“This has resulted in new bouldering gyms popping up across the country,” the spokesperson said.
“The map of UK bouldering walls is not without gaps though. Mid Wales is one of the few places where there are still insufficient facilities available for those wanting to enjoy the sport. Currently, people in Aberystwyth have to travel well over an hour to find a modern indoor climbing facility.
“Buarth Hall is a beautiful, historic building in the heart of Aberystwyth. It is currently being sold as a residential property, and is in danger of being lost to the community.
“Bowldro Buarth is here to change that, but we need your help to make it happen.”
Bowldro Buarth is looking for volunteers to help. This ranges from being part of a steering group, contributing your voice and your ideas, becoming a director on the Board of Trustees, contributing to weekly meetings and assisting with grant applications, documentation and Welsh translations.
People will also offered the chance to buy community shares, and Bowldro Buarth say they will work in partnerships with local people and businesses, schools and community groups.
To find out more, attend the public meeting at Buarth Hall on Saturday, 2 March at 2pm or visit Bowldro Buarth’s Facebook page.