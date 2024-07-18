The historic Ceinws Forestry Commission Camp is up for lease.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is calling for developers to lease the land, describing the semi-abandoned site as a “prime opportunity to create projects that enhance the environment, economy and community provision”.
Known as the Forestry Commission Camp, the site built in 1936 went through many iterations - becoming a boys' borstal, a place where unemployed men could with work and skills as the ‘Dovey Instructional Centre’, and even briefly a prisoner of war camp for German soldiers.
In the late 20th century it became a social hub for the Dulas Valley village, including a small school, chapel and cookhouse/ community hall, hosting events, whist drives, fairs and Christmas parties.
When the Forestry Commission closed its work at the site, which had been building roads across Eryri National Park, those who had brought their families up in the small corrugated iron huts-turned-cosy-bungalows stayed.
The last person to live on the site died in 2020, and the question of what will be done with the quiet site which sits on the soldier of the sleepy village has long been on the lips of residents.
The residents themselves have proposed many ideas of what the site could be turned into to NRW, the new iteration of the Forestry Commission.
They had ideas including a community centre, playground, arts centre, and a horticultural project, and even applied for funding for some of these proposals, but none came to life.
Now NRW is asking for submissions of “innovative proposals for a long-term lease” of the site as a “blank canvas”.
Sarah Jennings, Executive Director of Communications, Customer and Commercial for NRW said: “This project represents a significant step in the redevelopment of the former forestry camp.
“Beyond rental income, successful proposals must demonstrate clear benefits for the local community, environment, and economy.
“The site is ripe for redevelopment and is an ideal space for the right idea to flourish.
“This initiative highlights NRW’s commitment to sustainable development of its legacy assets with the aim to benefit the local community and environment while fostering economic prosperity.”
NRW has promised Ceinws residents will have a say in the proposals “to ensure community interests are represented in the final decision-making process”.
All proposals will have to support the continued activities at the site including the children’s play area.