Due to a rise in the number of players taking to the fairways of Machynlleth’s golf club, plans for a new building there have been lodged with county planners.
The application has been made by Machynlleth Golf Club for a new replacement shed to store machinery and equipment used by the greenkeepers to maintain the golf course.
The club and golf course are on the outskirts of the town as you approach it from the direction of Newtown.
A planning statement said: “Over the past few years, the golf club has been fortunate to see an increase in the number of members and visitors playing golf.
“The increase in footfall has led to the club having to invest in additional machinery to maintain the golf course.”
At the moment machinery and equipment is stored in a steel framed shed that “needs repairing” a storage container and wooden garden shed which are next to it.
“The area has become an eyesore,” documents said.
“The current situation is no longer fit for purpose and an increase in storage is required immediately.”
Before the new building can be built the existing sheds need to be demolished and the storage container removed from the area.
“The new shed is essential to maintain the golf course and support the future success of the business,” documents added.
“The shed will be a simple steel portal frame building, finished externally with box profile/corrugated metal sheeting to match the existing shed.
“The shed is located adjacent to clubhouse for convenience and security reasons.
“CCTV is located on the clubhouse which provides 24 hour surveillance of the area, reducing the risk of theft.”
The picturesque and testing Machynlleth nine hole golf course was opened in 1904 and was designed by the great James Braid.