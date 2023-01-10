The new owners of an historic pub set to reopen in the spring has appealed for former patrons to share memories and send old pictures to hang on the walls.
Mark Edwards recently bought the Red Lion Pub in Ffos-y-ffin near Aberaeron after moving from the midlands with his wife, Annette.
The pub has been the hub of the village since it was built in the early to mid 19th century until it closed before the pandemic due to the death of the previous landlord.
Mr Edwards has appealed on social media for former patrons to send him any historic photos they have of the pub to adorn the walls once the downstairs has been renovated. But he also wants pictures of the village and surrounding area too.
“We want to put a bit of history back in the place,” he said. “We want to keep it as a local traditional, old-fashioned pub and keep it as a community hub.
“But we want it to look like it used to look before previous owners modernised it – how it should look.
“The locals seem to be thrilled to bits that it’s going to reopen.
“People wanted to demolish it and develop the land but people seem to want the pub.
“Back in the day when the pub was built there was only 23 people in the village.
“There was a local church deacon who didn’t want to grant the pub a license because he was a teetotaler – but he was overruled.
“The pub was mostly used back in the day by farmers who used to walk their sheep down what was a dirt track then but is a main road now and then put the sheep in the field and have a few beers before they carried on where they were going.
“We are really excited about the project and look forward to opening our doors in the spring.”
A Pint of History – a website about Ceredigion’s pubs – suggests the deacon from the village’s chapel named Edward George lodged an objection to the pub’s license renewal in 1912.
He said: “Only 23 people live in Ffosyffin, no travellers go there … I am a staunch teetotaller … and I would close all public houses if I could.”
Mr Edwards has also appealed for anyone knowledgeable about the history of the pub to get in touch.