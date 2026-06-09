Commenting on the find, specialist Neil Church, said: “Every so often, something comes through the door that truly stops you in your tracks, and this was one of those moments. Far more than an old ceremonial garment, it was a remarkable discovery directly connected to one of the most significant royal and historic moments in modern Welsh history, the investiture of the now King Charles. What made it especially fascinating was its provenance, tracing it back to the grandson of the former Prime Minister of Britain and the family’s historic country seat, Ffynone House.