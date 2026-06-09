The investiture gown worn in Gwynedd by Earl Lloyd George of Dwyfor to the investiture of Prince Charles in 1969 and his invitation from the Queen to take part as a sword-bearer have been unearthed at an antiques roadshow.
Antiques specialist Neil Church identified the historic pieces at a recent WeBuyVintage roadshow in Saundersfoot.
The personalised ceremonial gown owned and worn by Earl Lloyd George of Dwyfor (1924–2010) at the 1969 Investiture of the then Prince Charles was discovered, alongside his invitation to participate as sword-bearer at the ceremony.
Owen Lloyd George, 3rd Earl Lloyd George of Dwyfor was the grandson of former Prime Minister of Britain, David Lloyd George (1863-1945). He was offered a prominent role in the Investiture of the future King Charles III at Caernarfon Castle on 1 July 1969, carrying the ceremonial sword during the nationally televised event, watched by millions around the world.
The gown, bearing the Earl’s name on an inside pocket, was created especially for him and was worn throughout the ceremony, becoming his property following it. The gown and invitation were housed at his country seat, Ffynone House near Boncath, Pembrokeshire, Wales for decades.
Valued at around £600 the historic pieces were brought to the roadshow in Wales by a local member of the public, who had rescued them directly from the Earl’s former home.
She explained: “In 2021, while searching online for decorative pieces to furnish my home, I saw some items being advertised for sale at Ffynone House, which had just been listed on the market by its subsequent owner. The owner explained that many historic possessions connected to the Lloyd George family were likely to discarded, following the sale of the house and its contents. I felt I could not let that happen with the gown and the letter, as these felt like genuine pieces of Welsh history and I wanted to make sure they were preserved.”
Commenting on the find, specialist Neil Church, said: “Every so often, something comes through the door that truly stops you in your tracks, and this was one of those moments. Far more than an old ceremonial garment, it was a remarkable discovery directly connected to one of the most significant royal and historic moments in modern Welsh history, the investiture of the now King Charles. What made it especially fascinating was its provenance, tracing it back to the grandson of the former Prime Minister of Britain and the family’s historic country seat, Ffynone House.
“While we valued it at around £600, its historical significance reaches far beyond its monetary worth.”
For the team at WeBuyVintage, the Saundersfoot discovery is a powerful reminder that some of Wales’ most fascinating historical artefacts remain hidden in plain sight. What first appeared to be an overlooked garment turned out to be a rare surviving piece of royal and Welsh heritage, rescued from obscurity and rediscovered in west Wales more than half a century after it was worn.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.