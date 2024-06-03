A ‘historic’ Laura Ashley factory is set to be demolished this year.
The factory site in Carno had been used to create the famous Welsh designers' works since 1963, closing in 2006 to the ‘devastation’ of local residents.
The site was bought by West Yorkshire Fellmongers Ltd in 2015 and turned into a leather factory, revealing plans to demolish the Laura Ashley factory in place of a parking lot for 24 lorries.
The community were in uproar over the plans to turn the old station site into an ‘industrial village’ whilst historians mourned the loss of the site as a monument to the late designer.
Ann Evans worked in the Carno and Newtown factories for 20 years during Laura Ashley’s reign, and now runs Heritage Hub 4 Wales, working to preserve the history of the famous company as well as other parts of Welsh history.
She said: “The owners don’t care about it’s history.
“It was important for the Ashley family that their factories worked for the communities too, so it was devastating when the Carno site closed [employing 220 people].
“I was dropped off there one summer morning in 1975 and ended up working there for 20 years.
“People left so suddenly, what’s left now is like Mrs Havisham’s house in Great Expectations.
“There are still chairs, curtains, files, and phone equipment in the reception area.”
Laura Ashley was a self-taught textile and fashion designer who opened her first shop in Machynlleth in 1961 and from there, her business boomed. Carno became the company headquarters after relocating from Kent, when the clothing and textiles brand took off.
At one point there were 14 factories in Wales, but they began to dwindle in the 90s- Machynlleth’s and Caernarfon’s closing in 1997.
The company folded in 2020 as a consequence of the pandemic and was bought up by Next.
2025 will mark what would have been the designer's 100th birthday, which Ms Evans hopes to celebrate with a plaque unveiling on Mrs Ashley’s old shop in Machynlleth and an exhibition at Y Plas.
Ms Evans said: “It is too late for the Carno site- plans are too far ahead.
“Hopefully we can make sure Laura Ashley doesn’t completely vanish from Wales.”
Powys County Councillor Michael Williams said: “It’s important to celebrate modern-day culture as well as that of centuries ago.
“Laura Ashley is one of the most important females of the 20th century- there's no question about it.” Carno Community Council this week spoke in support of the demolition as the site is “in a dangerous state and full of nasties like asbestos”, despite “strongly objecting” to the plans last November, saying they were not consulted.
Concerns were raised over the high level of traffic the site may bring with a 24-strong lorry park.
The council added: “The work started last year but has been on hold due to bat-related issues.
“The Community Council supports the demolition... [and] does not wish to make any comments on the matter.”
West Yorkshire Fellmongers has been contacted for comment.