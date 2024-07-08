Pwllheli RNLI has appointed its first ever female Launch Authority (LA).
Appointing Lyndsay Harrold as their LA is an historic moment in the lifeboat station’s 133-year history.
The LA role is the first critical link in saving lives at sea, as they are responsible for both the launch decision, and ensuring that lifeboat crews are tasked appropriately.
The volunteer position is essential to ensuring that the RNLI sends the right lifesaving assets appropriate to the situation, and that this is done safely and timely. Furthermore, they oversee and authorise launches for operational activities such as training and logistics.
Lyndsay, a keen sailor, joined Pwllheli RNLI in February this year, starting her immediate training for the shore-based LA role.
Celebrating these female first milestones at the RNLI is an important moment, as the 200-year-old charity strives to welcome more women into operational crew roles. Currently 14.2 per cent of operational crew are female in the RNLI’s Wales, West and Isle of Man Region, and Lyndsay now joins this trailblazing group of women in search and rescue.
Lyndsay also joins her husband Graeme, who has volunteered as a member of the shore crew at Pwllheli RNLI for many years. Following completion of her training Lyndsay said: “I’m delighted to join the fantastic volunteer crew and launch authority team we have here at Pwllheli RNLI, and I have really enjoyed both the training and getting to know everyone.
“I’ve been a sailor all my life and have been forever grateful for the wonderful work the RNLI does in saving lives at sea, so it is a real pleasure to be able to give something back.
“My role is all about the decision to launch the lifeboats and ensuring our crews are tasked appropriately and safely, so it’s a big responsibility, and one that I’m honoured to have worked towards.
“I’m particularly proud that I am joining my husband Graeme, who has been part of the volunteer crew in Pwllheli for 15 years as a Head Launcher and SLARS Driver, and he is now training to be crew on the all-weather lifeboat.”
Pwllheli RNLI operates two lifeboats, an all-weather Shannon class and an inshore D class. To find out more about becoming a volunteer for the RNLI, both shore-based like Lyndsay’s LA role, or boat crew, please visit the RNLI website to find opportunities in your area at www.rnli.org/support-us/volunteer