But only a minority could read and write. However, in the early 18th century, a man called Griffith Jones was keen to change this. He taught children to read and write and then devised a unique plan: those of his students who had reached a good level of literacy were to teach others. They travelled around to different communities staying in each place for about three months, teaching literacy and preparing others to teach. Then they moved on to a new location. Hence the term ‘Circulating Schools’. The concept grew and grew. Thomas Charles, for example, well known for his part in the Mary Jones story, developed circulating schools in north Wales.