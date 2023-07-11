Tywyn & District History Society has been looking at the history of mining in Wales in recent meetings.
On Thursday, 6 July members, partners and friends enjoyed a follow-up summer trip to the Silver Mine Experience near Ponterwyd.
Some of the group ventured underground to learn more about the harsh conditions experienced by the miners.
Afterwards, the group stopped in the village to take a closer look at the historic bridge and Victorian ‘British School’, before travelling up to the reservoir above, an early example of a pre-National Grid hydro-electric scheme.
Finally, members enjoyed an excellent afternoon tear at the historic George Borrow hotel, where member Ron Marshall gave a moving talk recalling his experience as a war-time child evacuated to his grand parents in Ponterwyd.
Twice evacuated, the second time to a farm near the village, he grew to love rural Wales.
